EAST LOS ANGELES -- One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire this morning at a two-story strip mall, authorities said.
The person's condition was not known, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
"We don't know if it (the transport) was a medical issue or a fire issue," Capt. Norman Queen said.
Firefighters were dispatched to 757 S. Fetterly Ave. at 6:04 a.m., according to a county fire dispatcher. The blaze began as a dryer fire on the first floor, extending into the second floor.
"There was a part of the facade that collapsed, which indicated to us that the structure is not stable -- which is why we went into defensive mode," Queen said.
Facade Collapsed Due to Second-Alarm Two-Story Strip Mall Fire @CitizenApp757 S Fetterly Ave 6:22:05 AM PST
