Smoke rises from East LA fire on Fetterly

Smoke drifts west from the fire on Fetterly Avenue.

EAST LOS ANGELES -- One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire this morning at a two-story strip mall, authorities said.

The person's condition was not known, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

"We don't know if it (the transport) was a medical issue or a fire issue," Capt. Norman Queen said.

Firefighters were dispatched to 757 S. Fetterly Ave. at 6:04 a.m., according to a county fire dispatcher. The blaze began as a dryer fire on the first floor, extending into the second floor.

"There was a part of the facade that collapsed, which indicated to us that the structure is not stable -- which is why we went into defensive mode," Queen said.

757 Fetterly map

Google Maps

Facade Collapsed Due to Second-Alarm Two-Story Strip Mall Fire @CitizenApp

757 S Fetterly Ave 6:22:05 AM PST

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments