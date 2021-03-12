East Los Angeles -- Fire ripped through a commercial building in East Los Angeles Friday morning and burned for nearly three hours before being extinguished by firefighters.
Crews responded about 12:15 a.m to 4611 E. Olympic Blvd., and assumed a defensive posture to battle the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A news photographer at the location said fire was through the roof of the building.
About 2:45 a.m., the department announced a knock down of the fire.
No injuries were immediately reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
