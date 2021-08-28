EAST LOS ANGELES -- It took firefighters less than an hour today to put out flames in a two-story commercial building.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported the fire on Twitter at 3:14 p.m., describing the strip mall in the 4900 block of East Whittier Boulevard near Ferris Avenue as under construction with smoke showing from the front.
A second-alarm was called due to heavy fire conditions, officials said.
The strip mall was further described as having five units and heavy smoke throughout the attic space.
The flames were out just before 4 p.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.