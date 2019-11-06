East Los Angeles -- A woman who taught at Esteban E. Torres High School pleaded no contest Tuesday to two sex-related charges involving a 15-year- old male student.

Gina Murry, 33, is expected to be sentenced Jan. 14 to two years in state prison as a result of her plea to one count each of committing a lewd act on a child and oral copulation of a person under 16, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

At the time of the May 2018 crimes, Murry worked at the East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy, which is part Esteban E. Torres High School.

She was arrested in September 2018 and released the same day on bail.

This summer, a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages was filed against the school district on behalf of the teenager.