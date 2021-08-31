East Los Angeles -- An attempted murder suspect led authorities on a wild, high-speed pursuit Monday evening before crashing into a freeway guardrail.

The suspect, who according to KTLA was wanted for attempted murder, traveled in a light colored pickup truck at high speeds on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway and was taken into custody shortly before 11 pm by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies. KTLA said the chase began near Downtown LA, with the suspect speeding on the 110 and 60 freeways before ending up on the southbound 710

The suspect's vehicle hit a median as it exited the freeway on Eastern Avenue and then a power pole before coming to a stop. Deputies surrounded the vehicle with guns drawn before taking the suspect into custody.