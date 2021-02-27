Herbert Avenue

Google Maps
Sign up for big and breaking news alerts from your neighborhood

East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death Friday night and the shooter remains at large, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said today.

The shooting was reported at 11:27 p.m. Friday and took place in the 100 block of North Herbert Street, sheriff's officials said.

The victim's age was not available. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The motive for the killing was unknown, and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS.

It's the second homicide of the year in East LA. A 19-year-old man was found shot dead in a vehicle on Jan. 4.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments