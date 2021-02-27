East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death Friday night and the shooter remains at large, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said today.

The shooting was reported at 11:27 p.m. Friday and took place in the 100 block of North Herbert Street, sheriff's officials said.

The victim's age was not available. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The motive for the killing was unknown, and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS.

It's the second homicide of the year in East LA. A 19-year-old man was found shot dead in a vehicle on Jan. 4.