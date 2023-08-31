Hello All!
The temperatures are expected to drop today, making for a pleasant Labor Day weekend.
The East L.A. Weekly is going to take a short break for the holiday, but will be back in your in-box on September 7.
For now, take a few minutes to read some news nuggets in a cool, shady spot.
Let's begin!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
A cute East L.A. bungalow with an even cuter replica out front.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📈 Advertise in the East L.A. Weekly
Promote your business while supporting our mission to keep East L.A. informed and connected by purchasing a newsletter ad. Go here for details.
📢 News
Freeway lanes closed following fuel spill
The westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were closed Wednesday afternoon after a big rig spilled diesel fuel on the roadway, causing a traffic tie up and prompting the CHP to issue a Sigalert, KABC7 reported.
More arrests made in connection with Nike store robberies
A two-day undercover operation resulted in L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies arresting 10 people tied to recent robberies at the Nike store on Whittier Boulevard, the L.A. Times reported. The operation, carried out on August 24 and August 25, led to the arrests and the recovery of $3,000 in merchandise. The arrests were in addition to several others made earlier this month.
Can you have a park and parking?
Two asphalt public parking lots currently occupy a chunk of land along City Terrace Drive between Hazard and Van Pelt avenues.
But what if these lots, which are divided by Miller Avenue, could provide much-needed community green space as well as parking? L.A. County representatives are seeking to do just that and are asking residents for feedback.
Some residents favor a green space, but others fear losing scarce parking spots, said Sonia Ruiz Roman, a member of Vision City Terrace, a community group seeking environmental justice and a healthier environment.
Ruiz Roman has called for increased community participation.
“For me, the concern was, ‘Are they doing the footwork?’” she said of county personnel. Are they “going door to door?”
Community outreach is critical, said Vision City Terrace member Ariana Rodriguez.
She noted past neglect of City Terrace and said residents are often “rightfully skeptical” of county officials. However, moving slowly and community input will yield a project residents can support.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she brought in the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments to determine the feasibility of transforming the site after she heard some residents wanted to find a new use for the lot.
But, so far, the county has yet to develop a concept for the lot.
“At this time, my office continues to engage residents, local stakeholders, and county departments on their vision for the parking lot - including greenery and rest spaces,” Solis said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Public Works spokesman Kerjon Lee said his department will work with community members and other departments “to explore options for this and other locations that will lead to increased resiliency and sustainability in East L.A.”
Your Guide To Starting the New School Year
Welcome to our special Back-to-School edition of the Eastsider! We provide you a rundown of the new programs, classes and facilities your child can expect. Let's make this school year the best one yet!
💡 Good to Know
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
County pools will be open until the end of October
Don’t put the swimming attire away just yet because many pools in L.A. County parks will remain open until October 28, the county's Department of Parks and Recreation announced this week.
East L.A. pools participating in the extended swim season are:
- Atlantic Park
- Belvedere Aquatic Center
- City Terrace Park
- Eugene A. Obregon Park
- Ruben Salazar Park
The county Board of Supervisors set aside funding to extend the swim season into the late summer and early fall, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation. Funds were also allocated to install lights at some pools, making it possible to swim later into the evening.
For additional information on county aquatics programs click here.
🗒️ Notebook
City Terrace comedy event will provide entertainment, support for annual art walk
It’s Thursday and you’re looking for something fun to do this evening. How about making your way over to La Terraza Cafe in City Terrace tonight, August 31, for the Stand Up Comedy Fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will support the Third Annual City Terrace Art Walk taking place September 30.
Writer, activist Roberto Rodriguez, dead at 69
Roberto Rodriguez, a writer often focused on the struggles of the Chicano community, died July 31 in Mexico at age 69 from heart failure, the L.A. Times reported. Rodriguez, a native of Mexico who grew up in East L.A, was a retired professor who once was a writer and photographer for Lowrider Magazine. He filed a successful civil rights lawsuit after he was beaten and arrested in 1979 while photographing Sheriff's deputies beating a man. The beating left physical and emotional scars that reflected the PTSD he suffered, but he continued to write about the Mexican-American community, Calo reported.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, August 31
Work with electronics. Teens ages 13 through 18 are invited to work with Snap Circuits at the East L.A. Library. The MakMo: Snap Circuits session introduces youth to electronics and the construction of circuits used in several areas including driving motors as well as recording and playing back sound.
Registration ahead of time is required.
Saturday, September 2
Shop, eat and listen to local entertainers during the weekly East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market. The market brings together farmers offering fresh produce along with local artisans selling handmade and other one-of-a-kind products at the East L.A. Civic Center.
Tuesday, September 5
Assist your child as he gets closer to start school. Through the Smarty Pants Storytime program at the Anthony Quinn Library children ages 2 through 5 are exposed to books, songs, rhymes and movement and will develop skills necessary to start school successfully.
Wednesday, September 6
Join fellow readers at the Classic Book Club. Meet with other adult readers at the East L.A. Library to discuss the club’s September reading selection, Isabel Allende’s “A Long Petal of the Sea.” Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk. Space is limited.
Thursday, September 7
Celebrate the start of school. The East L.A. Library is inviting students from kindergarten to fifth grade to a back to school bash where they’ll learn about library resources available for their use along with listening to stories with a school theme. Participating students will have a chance to design and create a pencil holder to use at home and, while supplies last, will receive a gift bag with school supplies.
Saturday, September 9
Residents of the 34th congressional district make a note in your calendar reminding you to attend a health care town hall and resource fair organized by the office of Congressman Jimmy Gomez.
There will be discussions about health care and health services. Health providers will attend the event to offer assistance and information on accessing services.
Sunday, September 10
Explore a part of the history of the city and county of Los Angeles by touring the Home of Peace Cemetery in East L.A. Shmuel Gonzales, also known as the Barrio Boychik, leads the tour of the cemetery, which is the final resting place for a number of leaders in the Jewish community and prominent figures in Hollywood’s film industry. Space is limited and tickets sell fast.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That’s it for this week. Have a pleasant Thursday and a great Labor Day weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
Was it useful? Help us to improve!
220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.