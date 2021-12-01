A gang member convicted of opening fire on two Whittier police officers, killing one and wounding the other, along with killing a man in East Los Angeles earlier the same morning, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Michael Christopher Mejia, 30, was found guilty Sept. 1 of two counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 20, 2017, killing of 47-year-old Roy Torres in the City Terrace section of East LA. A few hours later in Whittier, Mejia shot and killed Keith Boyer, a 53- year-old Whittier police officer. Boyer was the first officer in the city killed in the line of duty in 37 years.

He was also convicted of an attempted murder charge involving Whittier Officer Patrick Hazell, who was shot in the abdomen, along with one count each of carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Just before imposing the sentence, Superior Court Judge Roger Ito said, "He executed Officer Boyer and attempted to execute Officer Hazell."

The judge noted that the two officers had pulled up to render aid following a traffic collision in which Mejia was involved shortly after killing Torres in front of two other people. Mejia has not "shown remorse" for his crimes, Ito said.

"He is quite proud of it," the judge said of the defendant, who admitted just before sentencing that he had a 2010 conviction for robbery.

Whittier Police Chief Aviv Bar, who was in uniform at the courthouse for the sentencing, said, "The savage execution of Officer Keith Boyer" and the attempted murder of Hazell "has changed our department forever."

"He truly deserves the same sentence he inflicted on Officer Keith Boyer," the police chief said, telling the judge that Mejia "deserves no leniency."

Over the objection of the two prosecutors in the trial, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office dropped its bid to seek the death penalty against Mejia in February. The reversal came just over two months after District Attorney George Gascon was sworn into office.

Gascon -- who said he had a "mandate from the public" -- has vowed that the office will no longer pursue the death penalty.

Whittier's police chief opposed the decision and spoke out against it at a Feb. 18 hearing in which he asked for all of the applicable charges and penalties to remain in place.

"I think it's very unfortunate," Bar said outside court today of the death penalty being pulled as a potential punishment for Mejia. "I think if this happened in any other county around here, this would be a death penalty case."

One of Torres' cousins, Tiffany Garcia, said it has been four years and nine months of "heartache, pain and many tears" and that she "never thought that I could hurt so bad."

Jurors heard an audio recording of Mejia telling investigators when asked if he had anything to say to the Whittier Police Department that they should "train your guys better" and that he didn't feel sorry.

When asked by homicide investigators what happened with Torres, the defendant said the victim -- whom he described as a "cool cousin" from his grandfather's side -- should have "kept his nose clean" and that he had "warned him."

Torres' family have denied the men were cousins.

In his closing argument, Deputy District Attorney Garrett Dameron urged jurors to hold Mejia "accountable for the ruthless, inhumane killer he is."

Mejia's attorney urged the panel to find his client guilty of the lesser crime of second-degree murder. Defense lawyer Paul Cohen argued there is "no indication that he (Mejia) planned these crimes ahead of time."

Cohen told jurors there shouldn't be any doubt that Mejia was using drugs in the days leading up to the crimes, saying that voluntary intoxication is "key to this case."

"It was all about drugs and getting high," Mejia's attorney said.