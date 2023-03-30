Hello All!
I hope you're having a good week. Here are some news nuggets you may find informative.
Let's begin!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
The intersection of First and McDonnell streets should be named Wisteria Corner.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
Garfield High School senior awarded a $50,000 scholarship
Garfield High senior Aimee Perales has been awarded a $50,000 scholarship under the Edison Scholars program.
Energy company Edison International surprised Perales at the East L.A. campus by presenting her with an oversized $50,000 check.
Perales plans on majoring in chemistry and using her education to reduce pollution in beaches and oceans, according to the Edison website. A goal of Perales’ is to create a renewable energy-fueled filtration system that will remove microplastics from sand.
To be considered for the scholarship program applicants must be high school seniors with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and plan to major in a science, technology, engineering and math field at a four-year college or university. Applicants must show financial need and live within Edison’s service area.
📈 Advertise in the East L.A. Weekly
Promote your business while supporting our mission to keep East L.A. informed and connected by purchasing a newsletter ad. Go here for details.
🗒️ Notebook
Sheriff Luna takes stock of his first 100 days
Sheriff Robert Luna talks about his first 100 days in office in a Q&A with the L.A. Times and discusses deputy gangs, the condition of county jails and other issues.
Metro names station in honor of Gloria Molina
A park was renamed in her honor and now the East L.A. Civic Center Metro L Line station will bear Gloria Molina’s name, the L.A. Daily News reported.
Molina reflects on her time in politics, the current state of L.A. politics
Since announcing she has terminal cancer, Molina has been getting visits from friends and politicians of the past and present. She also sat down with L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano and talked about her time in politics and what she sees taking place now.
Garfield High School senior awarded a $50,000 scholarship
Aimee Perales is one of about 30 high school seniors from across central and southern California selected for the Edison Scholars scholarship program, The Eastsider reported. Edison International officials surprised Perales Monday when they arrived at school to notify her she won a $50,000 scholarship.
Garfield High represented the Eastside in California Academic Decathlon
Garfield High School’s Academic Decathlon team was one of two teams from the eastern part of the Los Angeles Unified School District who participated in the California Academic Decathlon from March 24 through March 26 in Santa Clara, The Eastsider reported.
The Bulldogs came home with a number of first, second and third place medals.
LAUSD to observe Cesar Chavez Day Friday
The county observed Cesar Chavez Monday but the Los Angeles Unified School District will observe the day on Friday, March 31, the same day the state observes Cesar Chavez Day, which is the actual birthday of the co-founder of the United Farm Workers, KCAL News reported. And, spring break begins Monday.
Boxing trailblazer who got her start in East L.A. now a role model for girls
Seniesa Estrada, who as a little girl began training in East L.A., is a boxing champion, the owner of a Bell Gardens gym and a role model for girls, the L.A. Times reported.
💡 Good to Know
Battling lead poisoning
The Department of Public Health has two free programs -- blood lead testing and lead paint removal -- meant to assist residents living in communities near the shuttered Exide battery recycling plant in Vernon.
In children, lead poisoning can affect a child’s development and their behavior, according to the Department of Public Health. Lead poisoning also affects adults and can lead to miscarriages and premature births.
The county is encouraging those who live, work or attend school within 3 miles of the Exide plant to get tested for free. The list of affected communities includes East L.A. Boyle Heights and Commerce.
Testing is available by appointment at various locations.
For information on testing and other services visit public health’s website or call 1-800-LA-4-LEAD (or 1-800-524-5323). For information
Questions on blood lead testing and Exide can be sent to DPH-EXIDEOutreach@ph.lacounty.gov.
In addition, the department is offering a free lead paint removal program for residents of the same areas. To be eligible for the program residents must live in a home built before 1951 where children under the age of 6 live and/or pregnant women live or visit. Repairs for qualifying homes may include free removal of chipping or peeling lead paint and other work.
For information visit LeadFreeHomesLA.com or call 626-296-6302.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, April 1
Time to stock up on produce? Make your way to the East Los Angeles Farmers Market and pick up some fresh produce, artisanal products and entertainment by local talent.
Visit Librería Donceles is an art project and shopping opportunity all at once. Librería Donceles, created by artist and educator Pablo Helguera, addresses the lack of bookstores in Latino communities. This is both an art installation and a functioning bookstore. The exhibit at the Vincent Price Art Museum on the East Los Angeles College campus has been extended to June 24.
Tuesday, April 4
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Celebrate El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day) – or Día – with stories, books and the creation of paper bag piñatas at the East Los Angeles Library.
Thursday April 6 and Saturday April 8
Spend an evening at the park. The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation will offer Parks After Dark, a series of events featuring art, music, dance and cultural activities on Thursday and Saturday evenings this spring. Events are set to take place April 6 and 8 at:
• Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.
• City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave.
• Obregon Park, 4021 E. First St.
• Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
Tuesday, April 11
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Learn about history with music. Through America's Multicultural Music Craig Newton takes audiences on a trip through American history with music of different genres, eras and regions at the East Los Angeles Library
Sing, dance and play with the inspirational stories and folk tales from around the work that are part of Animal Crackers at the City Terrace Library.
Thursday April 13 and Saturday April 15
Have fun at Parks After Dark, a series of events featuring art, music, dance and cultural activities on Thursday and Saturday evenings this spring. Activities will be at Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Drive
- Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That’s it for this week. I hope you found this week’s news nuggets informative.
Allow me to remind you that I’d like to hear from you and what you love about East L.A. Is it the parks? The people? When you meet someone new that’s not familiar with the community, what is something you share with them that describes the special nature of East L.A.? Share it with me via email and let’s tell others.
See you next week!
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.