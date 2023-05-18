Hello All!
We’ve hit May gray, which means gloomy mornings and sunny afternoons with mild temperatures.
While you're enjoying the pleasant weather, take a few minutes to read this week’s news nuggets.
Let's begin!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
After years of gray peeling paint, the Hazard Post Office on First Street is showing off a fresh blue-and-white palette. Thanks to Esther for the photo.
📢 News
Gloria Molina dies at age 74
Gloria Molina, an activist who went on to become a trail blazing elected official, died Sunday at the age of 74 following a three year battle with cancer, her family announced via a Facebook post, the same means Molina used in March to announce she was terminally ill.
Molina became the first Latina elected to the state Assembly, the first Latina elected to the L.A. City Council and the first Latina elected to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. She helped extend the Metro Gold Line, now known as the L Line, to the East Los Angele.
Some of the projects she championed - including the East L.A. Civic Center L Line station and downtown L.A.’s Grand Park, were renamed in her honor following the announcement of her illness.
Many have shared stories of her work in politics. Others have shared stories of Molina outside the political arena, the L.A. Times reported. Molina co-founded a group of fellow quilt makers in East LA. The group gathered recently to complete Molina’s textile projects, LAist reported.
A public celebration of life is scheduled for July 15 at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, which Molina envisioned, in Downtown L.A.
Whittier Boulevard shooting may have gang connection
Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 3900 block of Whittier Boulevard Sunday evening, The Eastsider reported. Deputies were called to the area of Whittier Boulevard near Salazar Park at 11:15 p.m. where they found the victim who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators think the shooting may be linked to gangs.
Pedestrian killed on 10 Freeway in East L.A.
A pedestrian died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway east of Campus Drive, The Eastsider reported. The county coroner identified the pedestrian as 34-year-old Andrew Perez Villela. A witness told the California Highway Patrol that at least one vehicle, which left the scene, struck the victim including a dark BMW. The case is under investigation.
House damaged in fire on South Arizona Avenue
Fire damaged a two-story house in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue Sunday, City News Service reported. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The extent of the damage to the home was not immediately known.
💡 Good to Know
Giving up your pet?
You find yourself in a personal or financial crisis and you need to give up your pet. Or maybe your pet has behavior problems you're having trouble addressing.
What do you do?
Rather than dumping the animal in another neighborhood - as has occurred in East L.A. to the dismay of residents - there are options to consider.
Pet owners can relinquish their pets to the county’s Department of Animal Care and Control, or DACC. But that should be the last option, according to a blog post by DACC Director Marcia Mayeda.
DACC can provide guidance in addressing situations that include:
- Finding assistance to address behavior issues
- Finding assistance to repair a fencing that will keep a pet within their home
- Finding financial assistance to cover veterinary expenses
- Finding temporary places for a pet to stay while a pet parent finds housing or undergoes medical treatment
- Providing advice on how to find a new or temporary home for a pet
If pet owners run out of options, they can email DACC’s Animal Care Center in Downey - downeyctaip@animalcare.lacounty.gov - to arrange a phone interview to discuss the situation and set up an appointment to relinquish the pet.
🗒️ Notebook
A "black mark on the county’s history"
As the 80th anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots approaches, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion by Supervisor Hilda Solis denouncing the riots “as devastating reminders of a black mark on the county’s history.”
The riots took place in June 1943 in different locations around the Los Angeles area including East L.A.
The motion is intended to remind residents of the riots and the need to fight racial and ethnic discrimination, the Daily News reported.
Repaving the boulevards
The Department of Public Works has organized a meeting to discuss improvement plans for Olympic and Whittier Boulevards through East L.A. The project includes repaving and some sidewalk work.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. today, May 18, at the Montebello Park Elementary Cafeteria, 6300 Northside Drive.
Construction, which is expected to begin soon and end in Summer 2024, will be completed in phases and will require closing traffic lanes, The Eastsider reported.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, May 18
Learn about the art of Chinese calligraphy at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Take a moment to learn how to create Taiwanese pineapple pastries at the City Terrace Library.
Enjoy music and science through STEAM Storytime: Space-age Sound Artist at the East Los Angeles Library. The focus of the storytime will be music arranger Juan Garcia Esquivel, who some called the king of space-age pop. A large part of his music was released in the 1950s and 1960s.
Friday, May 19
How about a game of Bingo? TELACU Veterans Upward Bound invites military veterans and reservists to Game Night. Students must RSVP before noon on Game Night.
Saturday, May 20
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Sunday, May 21
Tour the Home of Peace Memorial Park and Mortuary with Shmuel Gonzales, aka the Barrio Boychik. Home of Peace in East L.A. is the oldest Jewish cemetery in both the city and county of Los Angeles and is the final resting place of important leaders of the Jewish faith as well as leaders and artists of the Hollywood film industry.
Tuesday, May 23
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Get up close to sea creatures such as sea stars, urchins, hermit crabs and more with the help of Lifestyles of the Slimy & Squishy at the El Camino Real Library.
Learn to make a lantern at the MākMō: Geometric Lanterns presentation at the East Los Angeles Library.
Create a suncatcher. Artist Ana Parkinson will visit the City Terrace Library and show participants how to design a multi-colored glass collage and how to fuse it so it becomes a colorful piece of art.
Saturday, May 27
Make a Move East L.A. is an all-ages chess tournament in which participants will compete for prize money. This is an event where being nimble counts. The tournament, which takes place at East Los Tacos, is May 27, but available slots are expected to fill up quickly.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's it for this week. Have a great Friday Eve and a restful weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
