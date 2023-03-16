Hello All!
📷 East LA Scene
The sanctuary of the nearly century-old Our Lady of Solitude Church (pictured in 2010).
📢 News
Gloria Molina announces she is terminally ill
Gloria Molina, a trailblazing politician who represented East L.A. for more than two decades on the Board of Supervisors, announced Tuesday she has terminal cancer. She made the announcement on her Facebook page. Molina served in the state Assembly before running successfully for a seat on the Los Angeles City Council and later being elected to the Board of Supervisors. The L.A. Times has more details.
Biden visits Monterey Park, families of January shooting victims
President Joe Biden was in neighboring Monterey Park Tuesday where he signed an executive order meant to address gun violence. He also met first responders and the families of the victims of the mass shooting that occurred on the eve of the Lunar New Year in January, the L.A. Times reported.
Do you know this woman?
Officials at L.A. County-USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found Friday on South Ditman Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. Go here for more information and a photo of the woman.
💡 Good to Know
East L.A. Women's Center services expanded across the decades
For more than 45 years the East Los Angeles Women’s Center has been extending a hand to those in crisis.
The non-profit started out as the East Los Angeles Rape & Battering Hotline in 1976 and immediately became the first 24-hour crisis hotline providing services in English and Spanish to survivors of sexual assault in Southern California, according to the organization.
From that point the organization evolved and expanded its range of services.
More than four decades after opening its doors, the center provides a variety of services, including
• HIV/AIDS intervention and prevention
• Substance abuse recovery
• Family support services
The latter includes parenting programs and men’s groups, said Alejandra Aguilar, program coordinator at the center.
To request crisis assistance, information on services or to find out how to be a volunteer call the center’s hotline at 1-800-585-6231.
🗒️ Notebook
LAUSD employee says a wage increase is about more than money
East L.A. resident Amalia Flores said the 30% wage increase she and other school district workers are seeking is about more than just money, The Eastsider reported. An increase would be a sign of respect for the role they play in preparing students for a successful academic journey. Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 have announced they will go on 3-day strike, and the teacher's union says it will honor the picket line.
Revisiting Garfield High 35 years after release of Stand and Deliver
Three and a half decades after the release of Stand and Deliver, a writer visits Garfield High School and the Boyle Heights schools that in some cases stood in for the Garfield campus in the 1988 film. - L.A. Taco
East Los Angeles medians capture storm water
Storm drain projects like one in East L.A. are helping the county capture and store the life giving liquid, Spectrum News 1 reported. The project, which involves close to six acres of medians, was completed last year. However, some area residents were angry because nearby medians cleared of vegetation as part of the project were left undone, The Eastsider reported.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, March 18
Visit the East Los Angeles Farmers Market for fresh produce and food items, artisanal items and entertainment by local performers.
It’s not too late to have a flu vaccine. Visit The Queer Mercado Resource Fair at Belvedere Park and catch up on vaccines for the flu, COVID-19 and MPOX. Free testing for HIV and Hepatitis-C will be available in addition to local resources and local vendors.
Visit Tonalli Studio for the opening reception of the Mujeres Sabias group art show. This is the studio's first group show of the year.
Tuesday, March 21
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Wednesday, March 22
Get involved in the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Participants have a say in future teen-oriented activities and the teen space within the library.
Saturday, March 25
Learn about the work and life of pioneering choreographer Goh Choo San at the opening reception for “Kang Seung Lee: The Heart of A Hand” at East L.A. College’s Vincent Price Art Museum.
Explore the work of graphic artists and the designs they produced to convey political messages at the opening of “What Would You Say?: Activist Graphics From The Los Angeles County Museum of Art at the Vincent Price Art Museum on the East L.A. College campus.
