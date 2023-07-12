Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
East Los Angeles -- A Garfield High student is in intensive care with severe head and leg injuries after a hit-and-run crash last week. He was struck while riding his bike to summer school.
Monterey Park Police are searching for the pickup driver who hit 16-year-old Eric Morales on July 6 at First Street and Schoolside Avenue, according to Police Captain Gustavo Jimenez.
Eric remains unconscious, facing a recovery that could take weeks, months, or years, said Esmeralda Morales, his mother. "We're praying for a miracle," she said.
Morales was against her son biking to school, a practice he started this summer. They live a short distance from Garfield High in East L.A. and near the crash site.
Eric enjoyed the six-minute bike ride, saying it helped him "clear his head" before school. He was also preparing for Garfield’s cross-country team tryouts. In June, Eric, a shot putter, placed fourth in the Eastern League finals for freshmen and sophomores.
"I think it made him feel independent," Morales said about her son's cycling.
Officers found Eric near the crosswalk when they arrived at the scene, Jimenez said. A bicycle was also found, suggesting he was riding it, police said.
The dark pickup, similar to a Ford Ranger, was headed east on First when it hit Eric, who was headed south on Schoolside.
Investigators lack a driver description. Those with footage or information about the crash should contact Det. Castellano at 626-307-1240.
