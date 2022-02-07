East Los Angeles - Some of the signs of troubled students were obvious, such as panic attacks and skipping class. Others were subtle, like not combing their hair.

Monique España and Melissa Portillo have seen it all. They are clinical social and psychiatric workers helping students at Garfield High deal with and heal from emotional wounds inflicted during the pandemic.

“We’re here to help families and kids,” said Portillo.

Trauma of All Types

In Eastside communities, among the hardest hit by COVID-19, counselors have seen students grieving over the death of a loved one. They have also suffered other kinds of trauma.

Some watched family members lose jobs during pandemic lockdowns and struggle to pay rent and buy food. Isolation, distance learning, and being away from friends and classmates took a toll.

In the Latino community, the effects are rarely discussed, adding to the emotional burden students already carry, España said. “Boys say, ‘We have to act like the man in the house. I can’t cry,’” she said.

Mental Health Strategies

During the early days of the pandemic, when campuses were closed, psychiatric social workers and other professionals formed teams, refreshed their skills and psychiatric first aid in preparation to work with youth via Zoom sessions. Later, mental health staff worked with students individually, in small groups and entire classrooms based on the circumstances, said Portillo. Families and students may be connected with community mental health providers.

Students are being helped in several ways by district mental health professionals:

• Building resiliency by being in the present and mindful, said Anne-Marie Gauto, a social worker and a district mental health field coordinator with the L.A. Unified School District. “It’s about really staying in the present and really focusing on what you can control,” Gauto said. “We continue to build those resiliency skills so they have the ability to cope and grow.”

• Training teachers to identify and support students needing mental health care. “You don’t have to be a licensed therapist to say, ‘Hey, how are you?’” España said.

• Partnering parents with parent coordinators at schools to identify a problem and get help.

• Reducing the stigma associated with mental health, which prevents students and families from seeking assistance.

• Informing parents and others to contact the youth’s school principal or the school crisis team if they notice a student struggling with emotional problems. “If you see something, say something. Seek support,” Portillo said.

With appropriate help, students are healing and coming out stronger, said Lorena Valencia, a mental health coordinator for LAUSD’s Local District East.

“In the end, we even see growth,” said Valencia. “We see it in our kids. They bounce back.”

In Other School News ...

Mighty Magnets

Los Feliz Science Technology Engineering Math Medicine Magnet in Los Feliz and the Luther Arts, Technology Community Magnet in Highland Park were honored by Magnet Schools of America as centers of innovation and exceptional academic performance. More than 87,000 students are currently enrolled in 320 LAUSD magnet schools.

Scholarships Available

Northeast LA: The Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance is offering scholarships to qualified graduating seniors from several Northeast LA high schools who plan to pursue a college degree or a community college program/vocational certificate. Preference will be given to applicants demonstrating a commitment to social justice in general and to the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Go here for eligible schools and application info.

New at School*

The Waverly School in Pasadena selected Clarke Weatherspoon as its next head of school. Weatherspoon, who currently heads the middle school at San Francisco Friends School, takes over at Waverly on July 1, succeeding Heidi Johnson, who retired after 25 years. *Sponsored Message

Submit your school news here