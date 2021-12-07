East Los Angeles -- Omar Vargas is concerned about the cars tearing through neighborhood streets at breakneck speeds.

Residents cautiously cross busy streets like Whittier Boulevard and are ready to dodge fast-moving cars. That's harder for seniors.

“I’m more mobile and can react more quickly, but others can’t,” said Vargas, 27.

Vargas and others recently attended a workshop at Salazar Park, where county workers wanted to know what keeps East LA residents from walking and being more active.

This is an initiative led by the county Department of Public Health, said Alexis Lantz, senior policy strategist with Policies for Livable Active Communities and Environments, or PLACE. The program promotes policies leading to healthier, safer, and more active environments for L.A. County.

Lantz says the agency wants to reduce injuries and chronic diseases. To do so, it has to figure out what stops residents from being more active.

Once barriers are identified by the public, the appropriate county departments can resolve the problems. Lantz said.

“The community knows the streets best,” she said. Residents know what the problems are, where they exist and when they are most serious “based on the different time of day and day of the week.”

This approach was used before to create pedestrian plans for different parts of L.A. County. It’s now being used for this project in East L.A.

Staff members will go to public gathering places, like parks and farmers markets, to collect comments until March. The department will then present the Board of Supervisors with a draft plan. A final document could be ready by early 2023.

The county's Department of Public Works has about $148 million set aside for improvements. It's money that was earmarked for the 710 Freeway extension, which has been abandoned.

Residents who stopped at Salazar Park asked for better lighting, speed humps and traffic circles or roundabouts, to slow and calm traffic, said Mariana Huerta Jones, senior public health planning and policy manager, in an email.

In addition to speeding cars, Vargas voiced concerns about deteriorating sidewalks during the Salazar Park workshop. As a result, he is unable to fully notice what is happening around him, leaving him vulnerable to crime, he said.

“Am I going to step in a crack or a hole? I have to watch out for my ankles," he said. “It’s hard to feel safe."

An environment that makes it easier and safer for residents to become more active will have other benefits. Lantz said it will encourage use of public transit and also reduce traffic collisions.

That would be a major benefit for East L.A., where 41% of motor vehicle collisions involve pedestrians compared to 21% countywide.