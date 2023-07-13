Hello All!
📷 East LA Scene
The Susie Hansen Latin Band entertained audience members gathered at Obregon Park recently. Band members performed cumbias, salsa numbers and more. The group will peform at Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Drive, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 20. The performance is free.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Garfield High student hospitalized after being struck by hit and run driver
Eric Morales, 16, suffered severe head and leg injuries when he was struck by a hit and run driver July 6 as the Garfield High student was riding his bike to summer school, The Eastsider reported. The crash occurred at Schoolside Avenue and First Street, Monterey Park Police said. Investigators are following up on leads.
East L.A. man charged with sexual assaulting students
A first-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary School has been charged with sexually assaulting six female students at the school, The Eastsider reported. Martin Reyes Jr., 29, a resident of East Los Angeles, was charged in case with ten counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14.
💡 Good to Know
Where to cool down in East L.A.
Temperatures have started to climb and weather forecasters say we are headed for several days of excessive heat.
The Ready LA County website offers residents safety tips to make it through the heat wave and the locations and schedules of pools and cooling centers.
Cooling centers typically are open during regular business hours, but, should it be necessary to extend service hours, the locations of sites open late and on weekends will be posted there.
East L.A. Cooling Centers:
- Centro Maravilla, 4716 Cesar E. Chavez Ave.
- City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave.
- East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. Third St.
- East Los Angeles Service Center, 133 N. Sunol Drive
- Salazar Park 3864 Whittier Blvd.
East L.A. Pools:
- Atlantic Park Pool, 570 S. Atlantic Blvd.
- Belvedere Aquatic Center, 5033 E. First St.
- City Terrace Park Pool, 1126 N. Hazard Ave.
- Obregon Park Pool, 4021 First St.
- Salazar Park Pool, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
🗒️ Notebook
Jiu Jitsu school celebrates its first anniversary
East L.A. Jiu Jitsu was packed with students, parents and supporters who gathered Saturday to celebrate the school's one year anniversary.
The school, which teaches the Brazilian form of martial art and self defense, has 200 students, said coach and founder Ron Mukai. East L.A. Jiu Jitsu. Enrollment has about doubled since the spring, when the school was the subject of an article in The Eastsider.
Saturday's ceremony included the screening of a video in which students and parents explained how the program is making a difference in the lives of young people.
By working together, parents, community members and organizations like East L.A. Jiu Jitsu can help local youth gain an appreciation for faith, family, honor and hard work, Mukai said.
Online classes in demand at ELAC and other community colleges
This past spring more than half of the courses at East Los Angeles College were offered online, Inside Higher Ed reported.
ELAC isn’t the only community college experiencing the same trend. Many community college students, including those at L.A. City College, are signing up for online courses because they provide flexibility and a means to take courses while balancing other responsibilities.
Rotarians award $5,000 in scholarships
The Rotary Club of East Los Angeles recently hosted a luncheon honoring five Garfield High graduates who were awarded the club's scholarships.
Each graduate was awarded a $1,000, Roxana Solorzano, past president of the club, wrote in an email.
The scholarship recipients are:
- Cristina Aguiniga, who will attend UCLA
- Angel Barrales
- Eli Cebrian, who will attend UC Berkeley
- Melony Dominguez, who will attend UC Berkeley
- Angel Villeraldo, who will attend Stanford University
Volunteers invited to beautify City Terrace
Vision City Terrace is inviting volunteers of all ages to take part in a neighborhood beautification project Saturday morning.
A group will meet at 9 a.m. at 1083 Van Pelt Ave. to clean an area behind City Terrace Park. Volunteers will wrap up the project after two hours.
Organizers welcome those interested in putting in some community service hours. The project offers participants a means to meet neighbors while clearing debris and doing their part to improve the area.
Organizers will provide latex gloves, trash cans and a limited number of brooms. Volunteers are welcome to bring their own brooms.
For information or questions email Sonia Ruiz Roman at srr_ruiz97@yahoo.com.
East L.A. Chamber will honor five during annual installation, awards banquet
The East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce will recognize community members July 27 during its 35th annual installation and awards dinner at Steven's Steak House in City of Commerce.
Among the honorees are:
- Eloisa Lopez, owner of La Imperial Tortilleria and Restaurant, who will be presented the Business Achievement Award
- Robert Luna, Los Angeles County Sheriff, will be presented the Career Achievement Award
- Denis Oratowski, owner of Sonora Bakery, will be presented the Small Business of the Year Award
For additional information email info@eastlachamber.com or contact Eddie Torres at 323-578-0513 or Becky Ortega at 323-263-2005.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be used to support local school programs and youth centers.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, July 15
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East Los Angeles Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading ability. Books are provided to participants
Tuesday, July 18
Catch this exhibit before it’s gone. "Using Our Voices: Student Political Graphics from East Los Angeles College" consists of art pieces created by East Los Angeles College political science students. The exhibit at the Vincent Price Art Museum on the ELAC campus concludes July 22.
Try your hand at balloon painting at El Camino Real Library. The program, designed for teens ages 13 through 17, shows participants how color can influence mood and meaning in art. The session includes exploring the science of colors and different color theories.
Get your child ready for school at the Anthony Quinn Library. The Smarty Pants program uses books, songs, rhymes and movement to help children ages 2 to 5 to develop skills they will need when they reach school age.
Wednesday, July 19
Experiment with pointillism at the Anthony Quinn Library. Adults of all skill levels are invited to learn about and try pointillism, a painting technique that involves using small dots to create an image. Participants will use the technique to create an art piece. Supplies will be provided.
Prepare your child for school at the City Terrace Library. The Smarty Pants program uses books, songs, rhymes and movement to help children ages 2 to 5 to develop skills they will need when they reach school age.
Thursday, July 20
Learn about animals living in the wild through the "Wonders of Life: Adventures of Dr. Zoolittle." The program presented by Cheryl Rendes at the Anthony Quinn Library features live animals. Children, ages 5 through 12, will learn how the animals thrive in their environment
Tuesday, July 25
Attend a mixer organized by Designated Exceptional Services for Independence, or DESI, at Rudy's L.A. Bar and Grill, 5226 Pomona Blvd. In addition, the mixer offers a friendly environment to have a drink while watching the Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays. Click here for the QR code used to RSVP.
Wednesday , July 26
Get involved at the library. Young people, ages 12 through 18, are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Board participants play a part in determining future teen programming and use of the teen space at the library. Young people can earn service hours being active on the board.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's all for now. Have a great Friday Eve and restful weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
