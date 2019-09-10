East Los Angeles -- The man who fatally stabbed a college student while riding on a bus last year was convicted of first degree murder on Monday, authorities said.

Surveillance video taken on a Montebello bus the morning of April 8, 2018, shows when Manuel Ortiz Jr., aka Chubbs, lunged toward a seated passenger with a knife, stabbing him multiple times in the upper torso as the bus traveled through the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard.

Ortiz was arrested 3 days later following the release of the surveillance footage by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, 22-year-old Austin Zavala, was left in critical condition after being stabbed in the head. He died two months later as a result of his injuries.

Prosecutors did not provide a motive for the attack, according to MyNewsLA.com.

"Austin Zavala was sitting on a bus on his way to college … when the human being at the end of this table committed this cowardly act," prosecutor Marlene Martinez told the jury.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Zavala was a student at East L.A. College, where he was studying accounting, according to the college newspaper, Campus News.

The jury found Ortiz guilty of first-degree murder Monday, said Paul Eakins, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. Ortiz’s sentencing is scheduled for October 4.