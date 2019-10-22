East Los Angeles -- Two LAPD officers were charged in connection with an alleged off-duty fight with a man who was left unconscious outside a restaurant a year ago, the District Attorney's Office announced today.
Juan Israel Zendejas, 47, was charged with one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury. Co-defendant Rudolph Rivera, 44, was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.
Both men have pleaded not guilty and are due back in a Downtown courtroom Dec. 4.
Zendejas and Rivera allegedly confronted a 35-year-old man who was talking with a female acquaintance as they were leaving an East L.A. restaurant in the 4500 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue on Oct. 21, 2018, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Zendejas -- who could face up to seven years in state prison if convicted as charged -- allegedly punched the man, who fell unconscious, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Rivera allegedly subsequently approached the man -- who had regained consciousness -- and pushed him to the ground a short time later, according to the District Attorney's Office. He could face a maximum of six months in county jail if convicted as charged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.