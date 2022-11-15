The school dates back to the 1880s following the creation of the Belvedere School District and the election of a board of trustees, according to the Homestead Blog, a publication of The Workman and Temple Family Homestead Museum.
The school opened on Rowan Street near 1st Street. By early 1889 an elementary school building designed by W.R. Norton of Los Angeles was under construction.
In 1912 the school became part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said Belvedere principal Beatriz Bogan.
However, the original school building no longer exists and is believed to have been damaged in the 1933 Long Beach earthquake.
The oldest existing building, located behind newer buildings on First Street, was constructed between 1936 and 1938, Bogan said. The buildings were constructed in the Mediterranean Revival and PWA Moderne styles.
Visitors who walk up to the front entrance will find an eye-catching door surrounded by tiles painted in bright colors.
The two-story, H-shaped building has about 35 classrooms, space for the school’s main office, and an auditorium, which was later converted into a multipurpose room.
Belvedere Elementary’s oldest building was designed to accommodate about 1,170 students. The school currently has 580 students enrolled.
Other noteworthy features are red clay roof tiles, arched windows and a colonnade. Bogan noted that newer buildings along First Street, constructed during a campus renovation, also feature arches.
“The arches make (the school) unique,” Bogan said.
But what makes the school truly one of a kind are the students, faculty, staff and families, Bogan said.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
