East Los Angeles -- Looters tried but failed to break into the Whittier Boulevard Nike store on Sunday night.

The store, which opened in 2015 near the Whittier Boulevard Arch, sustained broken windows and portion of security barriers were damaged. But, according to a guard, officers arrived before the looters were able to break into the nearly block-long store.

It appears, based on social media accounts, the attempted break-in took place around 10 pm, a few hours after a countywide curfew was imposed after peaceful George Floyd protests in Long Beach and Santa Monica turned violent, with with widespread looting taking place.

There was no other signs of looting or damage on Whittier Boulevard near the Nike store this morning, said photographer Aurelio Jose Barrera.