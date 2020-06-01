East Los Angeles -- Looters tried but failed to break into the Whittier Boulevard Nike store on Sunday night.
The store, which opened in 2015 near the Whittier Boulevard Arch, sustained broken windows and portion of security barriers were damaged. But, according to a guard, officers arrived before the looters were able to break into the nearly block-long store.
It appears, based on social media accounts, the attempted break-in took place around 10 pm, a few hours after a countywide curfew was imposed after peaceful George Floyd protests in Long Beach and Santa Monica turned violent, with with widespread looting taking place.
There was no other signs of looting or damage on Whittier Boulevard near the Nike store this morning, said photographer Aurelio Jose Barrera.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.