East Los Angeles -- A man and woman were shot to death Saturday night.

The shooting was reported at 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of East Olympic Boulevard, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victims were found unconscious in a parking lot near Olympic Boulevard and Indiana Street. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male victim, whose identity is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim, also unknown, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect description at this time. The murder weapon remains outstanding. It is unknown if this shooting is gang related.

Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, Medrano said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).