East Los Angeles - Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man tonight, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
The shooting was reported shortly after 6 pm in a residential area in the 6100 block of E. Allston Street, said the LASD in a statement. There they found the victim in a nearby alley, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he died, Ortiz said.
A suspect description was not released. No further information was immediately available.
It's the 13th murder so far this year in East Los Angeles, according to the L.A. Times Homicide Report.
Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
