East Los Angeles -- A man with gunshot wounds found in a vehicle early this morning died later at a hospital, authorities said. The shooter remains on the loose.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station responded to the 4800 block of Colonia De Los Pinos at 12:10 a.m. for a call of a gunshot victim, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the wounded man and removed him from inside the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Nagao said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed. No other details were immediately available.

It's the second homicide of the month in East L.A. On Oct. 8, a man found lying on a street suffering from blunt force trauma died from his injuries.