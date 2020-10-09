East Los Angeles -- A 23-year-old man found lying in a street Thursday night died at a hospital from injuries suffered in an apparent gang-related attack, authorities said today.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Bonnie Beach Place and Sixth Street, south of the Pomona (60) Freeway, at 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and found the victim down and unresponsive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from what appeared to be blunt force trauma, authorities said.

A suspect was last seen running from the intersection, but a detailed description was not immediately available.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.