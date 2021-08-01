1200 S. McDonnell

Google Maps

East Los Angeles - A man was shot and killed early this morning -- the third homicide in three weeks.

The shooting occurred at 3:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue, according the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found a Black man, believed to be in his 40s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 323-890-5500.

No further details were immediately available.

This is the third murder in three weeks in East Los Angeles.

The previous murder took place on Friday, July 16 in the 900 block of South Bonnie Beach Place. On Sunday July 11, a man was killed in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard.

Before that, there had been four previous fatal shootings in East LA this year, according to the LA Times Homicide Report. That includes the death of David Ordaz, Jr., who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in March.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments