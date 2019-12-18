East Los Angeles - Authorities today identified a man who was killed earlier this week in a deputy-involved shooting.
Jorge Serrano, 25, who was homeless, was shot about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Fourth Street and died at the scene, according to the coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
"Detectives have learned that deputies assigned to (the sheriff's) East Los Angeles Station approached a pedestrian to make contact," according to a statement from the sheriff's department. "Upon contact with the suspect, the suspect drew a firearm and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."
A handgun was recovered and no deputies were injured, officials said. Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were investigating the shooting.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.