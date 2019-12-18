East Los Angeles - Authorities today identified a man who was killed earlier this week in a deputy-involved shooting.

Jorge Serrano, 25, who was homeless, was shot about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Fourth Street and died at the scene, according to the coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Detectives have learned that deputies assigned to (the sheriff's) East Los Angeles Station approached a pedestrian to make contact," according to a statement from the sheriff's department. "Upon contact with the suspect, the suspect drew a firearm and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

A handgun was recovered and no deputies were injured, officials said. Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were investigating the shooting.