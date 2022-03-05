600 woods map

East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death afternoon, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the 600 block of South Woods Avenue, near East Sixth Street, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Parra said.

Information was not available yet about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, nor was suspect information available.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, Parra said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)

