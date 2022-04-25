East Los Angeles -- A man was shot to death early this morning in the second homicide since Saturday, said authorities.

The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Kern Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Koerner said.

Additional information about suspects or motive was not immediately available, he said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were at the crime scene looking for evidence and witnesses.

The shooting on Saturday near the intersection of South Indiana and Dennison streets claimed the life of a man in his 40s.The victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding both cases to call at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.