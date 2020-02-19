East Los Angeles -- Two suspects on bicycles rode up to a 33-year- old man waiting for a bus in East Los Angeles and stabbed him to death, the Sheriff's Department said today.

The gang-related attack occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a bus stop on the southeast corner of Beverly Boulevard and Gerhart Avenue, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The victim had become involved in a verbal and then physical confrontation with two suspects, who rode up to him on bicycles while he was waiting for a bus. The suspects were last seen riding away southbound on Gerhart Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the assault to call them at 323-890-5500