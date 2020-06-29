East Los Angeles -- Firefighters responding to an early morning traffic collision found a man shot to death, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 2 a.m. as a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries at Union Pacific and South Vancouver avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol.

But when Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene they found a man dead from a gunshot wound, Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

No further details were available, including whether a collision prompted the shooting or was the result of the shooting.