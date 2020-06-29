East Los Angeles -- Firefighters responding to an early morning traffic collision found a man shot to death, authorities said.
The incident was reported at about 2 a.m. as a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries at Union Pacific and South Vancouver avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol.
But when Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene they found a man dead from a gunshot wound, Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.
No further details were available, including whether a collision prompted the shooting or was the result of the shooting.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.