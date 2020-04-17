map of 500 woods avenue

East Los Angeles -- A man was fatally shot early this morning, and authorities were working to find whoever killed him.

The man died at the scene of the shooting about 1 a.m. in the 500 block of South Woods Avenue near Garfield High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Information was not immediately available on the fatally wounded man's identity.

"Deputies assigned to the East Los Angeles Sheriff Station responded to the location regarding a shots fired call," a sheriff's department statement said.

"Upon arrival they were directed to a rear yard of a residence, where they discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso," the statement said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released. Detectives are looking for witnesses and possible video evidence. 

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

