East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Gage Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. It's the eighth murder since July in East LA.

The 41-year-old man was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Koerner said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, he said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-89

The other recent fatal shootings:

• Sunday, Aug. 22: A man who was shot in the 4900 block of Whittier Boulevard was pronounced dead at a hospital.

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: A man was shot to death in what authorities say is an illegal marijuana dispensary.

• Thursday, Aug. 5: A man was found shot to death in the 4300 block of Floral Drive.

• Sunday, Aug. 1: 33-year-old Jimmie Mercadel was shot and killed in the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue.

• Friday, July 16: A man in his 40s was fatally shot in the 900 block of South Bonnie Beach Place.

• Sunday July 11: A man was killed in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard.

• Sunday, July 5: 18-year-old Diego Ortega-Reza was apparently shot at random driving home from a 4th of July party.

0-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).