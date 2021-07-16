900 block of S Bonnie Brae

East Los Angeles - One man was killed in a shooting tonight -- the second fatal shooting in less than a week in East LA.

The shooting was reported at 7:35 pm in the 900 block of S. Bonnie Beach Place, said the L.A. Sheriff's Department.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

The previous murder took took place last Sunday, July 11, in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard. Before that, there had been four previous homicides in East LA this year, according to the LA Times Homicide Report.

