East Los Angeles -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday night and the suspect was on the loose this morning.

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of Whiteside Street, near Eastern Avenue and north of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.