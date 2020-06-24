East Los Angeles -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed Tuesday night.

Deputies sent to the 3700 block of Medford Street about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday found the man lying on a sidewalk, suffering from "sharp force injuries consistent with stab wounds," according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No description was available of a suspect or suspects, and no weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS.