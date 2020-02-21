East Los Angeles -- Authorities today identified a man who was fatally stabbed at a bus stop, as the search continued for suspects in what's believed to be a gang-related attack.
Tommy Burciaga, 33, of Whittier died at a hospital after the apparent gang-related attack about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at Beverly Boulevard and Gerhart Avenue, according to the coroner's office and sheriff's department.
Investigators believe Burciaga had become involved in a verbal and then physical confrontation with two suspects, who rode up to him on bicycles while he was waiting for a bus and stabbed him. The suspects were last seen riding away southbound on Gerhart Avenue.
No arrests were reported, and no descriptions were released of the suspects.
Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with information on the crime to call them at 323-890-5500.
