EAST LOS ANGELES -- An armed man in a ski mask and black gloves robbed a 7-11 store Friday night, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
Sgt. Joseph Mesa said the assailant pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded he drop money in a bag. He then took off on foot from the store in the 3500 block of First Street.
The suspect is described only as a male Latino
