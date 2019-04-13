7-Eleven store in 3500 block of 1st Street in East Los Angeles
EAST LOS ANGELES --  An armed man in a ski mask and black gloves robbed a 7-11 store Friday night, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Joseph Mesa said the assailant pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded he drop money in a bag. He then took off on foot from the store in the 3500 block of First Street.

The suspect is described only as a male Latino

