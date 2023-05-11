Hello All!
Let me begin this week by thanking all those who sent in questions to ask Supervisor Hilda Solis in a future interview. I’m sure more of you have some good suggestions. So, reply to this email with whatever additional questions you may have.
Now, let’s move on to some news nuggets.
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
Loteria fans will love the cards painted on the sides of the La Reina tortilleria on Ford and Michigan.
📢 News
Sheriff’s station captain transferred
Capt. Pilar Chavez of the East L.A. Sheriff's station has been reassigned in the wake of an investigation into a controversial memo she wrote, the L.A. Times reported. In the memo, Chavez allegedly said she planned to give detective bureau promotions to Latino deputies instead of to an “angry black” sergeant because he had given testimony about the existence of deputy gangs at the station, said the Times.
Department officials confirmed to the Times that Capt. Brandon Dean, a captain in the detective division of the Narcotics Bureau, will replace Chavez.
Deputy gang case can proceed
A judge ruled that a sweeping lawsuit filed by eight Sheriff’s deputies who claim they were the subjects of harassment by members of a deputy gang at the East L.A. station can move forward, the L.A. Times reported.
Metro L Line extension to Whittier inches forward
It will be well into the next decade before anyone will be able to hop on a Metro L Line train for a trip to Whittier. But officials say planning for the $6 billion project, which has been studied for more than a dozen years, continues to move ahead, albeit slowly.
Recently, state transportation officials announced a $35 million grant for project design work.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who sits on Metro’s Board of Directors, said the grant will move the project one step closer to breaking ground.
“Eastside communities have been waiting for a long time to see this line extension move from a line on a plan to a real connection to our broader rail system,” she said in a statement.
Rather than waiting to build the entire line at once, work would begin sooner by constructing it in phases.
Metro officials are currently working on plans and raising funds for the initial portion, which involves putting the existing station at Atlantic and Pomona boulevards underground.
New stations would be built at:
- Atlantic and Whittier boulevards in East L.A.
- In Commerce near the Citadel Outlets
- On Greenwood Avenue in Montebello
Funding primarily comes from Measure M, a voter-approved half-cent sales tax.
The final environmental impact study is set to be released for public review by the end of this year or early 2024, according to Metro spokesman Dave Sotero.
Based on the Measure M expenditure plan, construction could start in 2029, Sotero said.
💡 Good to Know
Homebound residents can get free COVID-19 vaccines, boosters at home
We may no longer be in the middle of a COVID-19 emergency, but it’s still necessary to keep up with vaccines and boosters.
The Department of Public Health offers free in-home COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to people who have difficulties leaving their home. This service is available to those living in L.A. County, including East L.A.
To get the shots, residents can book appointments by calling the Public Health COVID-19 Call Center at 1-833-540-0473, by visiting ph.lacounty.gov/VaxAtHome or clicking here to access an on-line vaccination request form.
A nurse will go to a resident’s home and administer the vaccine. Caregivers and members of the household can also be vaccinated during the appointment.
Go here for additional program details.
🗒️ Notebook
Artistic differences
As new generations discover the work of Asco, a collective of Chicano artists who rose to prominence in the 1970s, their ongoing differences could affect how the group’s work is displayed, the L.A. Times reported. It doesn't end there. The conflicts could hurt the story of the group, whose founding members attended Garfield High.
Championship ring fundraiser
In a matter of hours, Garfield High School raised more than $15,000 to purchase championship rings for the boys basketball team. KTLA aired a story Sunday evening on a fundraiser for the basketball team, which made school history in February by bringing home the school’s first Division III City Section Championship.
The goal was to raise $15,000 through a Go Fund Me campaign to pay for the rings. As of Wednesday, the goal was surpassed by $583, according to the Go Fund Me account.
Community to meet over street improvements
The Department of Public Works has organized a meeting to discuss plans to repave and improve Olympic and Whittier Boulevards through East L.A.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. May 18 at the Montebello Park Elementary Cafeteria, 6300 Northside Drive.
The project, which will require the closure of traffic lanes, will be completed in phases over the next year, The Eastsider reported.
❤️ What I Love about East L.A.
Irene Davila, a retired L.A. County probation officer and chairperson of her neighborhood watch group, loves the people that live in East L.A.
“We’re still a community that talks to one another,” said Davila, who grew up and still lives in East L.A.
People extend a morning greeting - in English and Spanish - as they make their way along the streets of the neighborhood.
Neighbors include a number of young families, some Spanish speaking and a few Asian families, who look out for each other. Davila knows this first hand. Neighbors call if two days go by without seeing her. After they call and make sure she’s okay, some residents will ask her to meet on her porch so they can deliver a plate of good eats.
“We’re really happy here,” Davila said.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, May 11
It may be a little late, but you can still celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food, music, games and more at Barnes Park in Monterey Park.
Saturday, May 13
Breathe Freely is a Mother’s Day event at FUSION Performing Dance Academy in Commerce. Take a moment for some self-love and self-care through breathing, meditation and stretching.
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Shop for mom and yourself at The Goddess Mercado. More than 80 Latina vendors will be selling a wide range of artisanal products at the East L.A. Civic Center.
Pray for mom during the Mother’s Day virtual and in-person rosary at Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary.
Monday, May 15
Take in the art of a native East L.A. artist. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host a screening highlighting the video art of East L.A. native Harry Gamboa Jr., a founding member of the pioneering Chicano arts collective known as Asco. The screening will feature five short videos Gamboa wrote and directed in the 1980s.
Tuesday, May 16
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Polka dots as art. Participants will create polka dot art using canvas and markers after learning about Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the El Camino Real Library.
Wednesday, May 17
Create an urban garden. Participants will learn about the history of fruit and vegetable farming in Los Angeles and the impact of the environment on the food residents consume through a presentation at the Anthony Quinn Library. Participants will create a beginner garden.
Young people are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Board participants play a part in determining future teen programming and use of the teen space at the library. Young people can earn service hours being active on the board.
Thursday, May 18
Learn about the art of Chinese calligraphy at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Take a moment and learn how to prepare Taiwanese pineapple pastries with the help of the City Terrace Library.
Need a vaccine? Visit the El Camino Real Library and get current on your shots. The Department of Public Health is partnering with the County Library system to provide free flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines and updated bivalent boosters to residents 6-months old and above. Go here for additional information and details on booking an appointment.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's it for this week. Have a pleasant weekend and to all the moms out there, have a happy Mother's Day on Sunday.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
