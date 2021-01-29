L Line Station

East Los Angeles -- A Metro train operator was shot and wounded early this morning at the Indiana Station and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting on the border of East LA and Boyle Heights occurred about 4:10 a.m. on the platform of the station, which handles the Metro L Line trains, according to Dave Sotero of Metro.

The suspect fled and was being sought, Sotero said.

Authorities closed the Indiana Station, and arranged for buses to ferry rail passengers between the Soto and Maravilla stations, Sotero said.

"This was a brazen act of violence against a defenseless Metro operator," Sotero said. "Metro will continue to support the operator and family and will do everything it can in working with law enforcement to search for and apprehend the perpetrator."

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call Metro security at 888-950-SAFE.

Update: Metro is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the person who shot the train operator, who was struck twice, the agency said.

