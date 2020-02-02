East Los Angeles -- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg began a two-day campaign swing through California today at a long-time Mexican restaurant where he was joined by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

What the Bloomberg campaign billed as a "canvas kickoff" at Teresitas Restaurant on East First Street came one day after the announcement of Villaraigosa's endorsement of the former New York City mayor for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"Our country is facing challenging times without a true leader in the White House," Villaraigosa said. "Mike Bloomberg is the answer to solving the divisiveness Donald Trump has created, bridging the political divide in Washington, and helping to restore unity in this country once again."

Villaraigosa will serve as a national political co-chair, advise the campaign on policy development and strategy and serve as a national surrogate on behalf of the campaign, the Bloomberg campaign announced.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The former L.A. mayor and state Assembly speaker is the latest in the series of California mayors to have endorsed Bloomberg, following San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Villaraigosa's successor as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination Jan. 9, calling him, "an incredible partner in delivering progress for L.A."

Bloomberg is set to campaign in Compton, Fresno and Sacramento on Monday.