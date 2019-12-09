EAST LOS ANGELES -- A 17-year-old who went missing from his home last week has been found dead, authorities said Monday.
Christian Medrano had last been seen about 2 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.
Medrano was described as a 6-feet-tall, 200-pound Latino male with curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants and carrying a blue leather backpack.
The department reported Monday that Medrano had been "located deceased" but offered no further details.
"It is our unfortunate duty to announce with great sadness that Christian Medrano has been located deceased," the department said in an updated posting on Facebook.
The sheriff's department offered no other details about the death but said that the Los Angeles Police Department would be handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division at 323-224-4100, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
