EAST LOS ANGELES -- A 17-year-old who went missing from his home last week was found shot to death in Boyle Heights, authorities said today.
Christian Medrano had last been seen about 2 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.
The sheriff's department later reported that Medrano was found dead and said the death was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes, when asked about the case, said police went to the general area of Kearny and Myers streets in Boyle Heights about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a death investigation involving a male, but she declined to elaborate.
The coroner's office said Tuesday that Medrano was found dead about 6:20 p.m. Thursday of gunshot wounds "near mile marker 482.6, beneath Cesar E. Chavez Avenue," and the manner of death was classified as "homicide." It was the same day he was reported missing.
Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the LAPD at 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
This story was updated on Tuesday, Dec. 10 with information from the LAPD and county coroner.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.