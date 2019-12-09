EAST LOS ANGELES -- A 17-year-old who went missing from his home last week was found shot to death in Boyle Heights, authorities said today.

Christian Medrano had last been seen about 2 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The sheriff's department later reported that Medrano was found dead and said the death was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes, when asked about the case, said police went to the general area of Kearny and Myers streets in Boyle Heights about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a death investigation involving a male, but she declined to elaborate.

The coroner's office said Tuesday that Medrano was found dead about 6:20 p.m. Thursday of gunshot wounds "near mile marker 482.6, beneath Cesar E. Chavez Avenue," and the manner of death was classified as "homicide." It was the same day he was reported missing.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the LAPD at 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

This story was updated on Tuesday, Dec. 10 with information from the LAPD and county coroner.