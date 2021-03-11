East Los Angeles - A 15-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend has been found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. But no other information is available at this time.

A crime analyst at the East Los Angeles sheriff’s station said Giovanni Cordova has been found. Carodova had last been seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Olympic Boulevard.

Authorities circulated his photo shortly afterwards, describing him as a 5-feet-8-inch tall Latino male weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair.