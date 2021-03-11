Giovanni Cordova

Giovanni Cordova

East Los Angeles - A 15-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend has been found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. But no other information is available at this time.

A crime analyst at the East Los Angeles sheriff’s station said Giovanni Cordova has been found. Carodova had last been seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Olympic Boulevard.

Authorities circulated his photo shortly afterwards, describing him as a 5-feet-8-inch tall Latino male weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair.

 

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments