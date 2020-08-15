East Los Angeles -- A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early this morning on the Long Beach (710) Freeway, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 5:14 a.m. to the southbound freeway, south of Third Street, in response to reports of a solo-vehicle accident involving a black 2003 GMC, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers reported a woman lying dead on the Third Street off-ramp.

The name of the victim, a 21-year-old woman from Montebello, will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The CHP's East Los Angeles office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 323-980-4600.