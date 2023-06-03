Good to Know logo

Starting Saturday, East L.A. residents enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children - commonly referred to as the WIC program - can use an additional seasonal benefit to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.

Under the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, recipients receive three, $10 checks to purchase fresh produce. WIC recipients who present the checks at the Eastmont Community Center booth will receive an additional voucher worth $20 making it possible for families to stretch out their benefits and purchase additional produce, said Brissa Sanchez, Eastmont’s farmer’s market coordinator.

