Hello All!
The Fourth of July is approaching quickly. Whether you’re traveling for a quick get-away, enjoying a long holiday weekend or having a stress-free stay-cation, be safe this Independence Day. The East L.A. Weekly is going to take a holiday break, but we will back on July 13.
Before going into holiday mode, take a few minutes to check out these news nuggets.
Happy Fourth!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
Have you played under the dome (or, in this case, a hyperbolic paraboloid)? Go here to find out more about the City Terrace Park Sports Shell.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📈 Advertise in the East L.A. Weekly
Promote your business while supporting our mission to keep East L.A. informed and connected by purchasing a newsletter ad. Go here for details.
💡 Good to Know
How to launch and run a sidewalk vending business
Sidewalk vendors or those wishing to become one can learn about operating such a business through L.A. County’s Department of Economic Opportunity.
The department can assist prospective and current vendors in determining what products they can sell and where they can sell them.
Vendors can also meet one-on-one with counselors for free to find out how to obtain sellers and health permits and other types of support services.
In addition to providing information on matters affecting street vendors, the department conducts webinars on topics such as business accounting, developing operations procedures and other matters.
For additional information click or tap here or call 323-208-9018.
🗒️ Notebook
New East L.A. captain says deputies are devoted to community
The new head of the Sheriff’s Department East L.A. station made one of his first community appearances Tuesday when he was guest speaker at a morning business meeting.
Capt. Brandon Dean addressed dozens of businesspeople and representatives of non-profit organizations who gathered at East Los Tacos for the event put on by the East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.
Dean has taken over a station that has become the subject of reports and concerns revolving around the presence of deputy gangs. But he said that deputies assigned to the East L.A. station are committed to serving the community.
The station “has very good deputies here. (They’re) very young, but that’s a good thing,” he said. “They chose to come here because they want to make a difference.”
Dean comes to East L.A. with extensive experience in various roles within the department.
He most recently served as a captain in the Narcotics Bureau’s detective division. During his tenure as a lieutenant, he worked in the department’s Homicide Bureau and also completed a stint as a watch commander at the East Los Angeles station, he said.
East L.A. Jiu Jitsu to hold event marking one year anniversary
East L.A. Jiu Jitsu, which we profiled earlier this year, is celebrating its first year in business.
The non-profit dedicated to teaching the Brazilian form of martial art and self defense will host a celebration on July 8 The festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m. with an open mat period in which students participate in practice sessions.
The school’s growing number of students offers a youth program supported through donations and sponsorships. The financial support allows Ron Mukai, a co-founder of the school, to charge fees on a sliding-scale so that limited income families can participate in the program.
For information on the school’s programs click here.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Volunteers sought for City Terrace clean-up
Vision City Terrace is inviting members of the community to help beautify a part of the City Terrace community.
A group of residents will gather at 9 a.m. July 15 at 1083 Van Pelt Ave. for a 2-hour clean-up behind City Terrace Park.
Organizers welcome those interested in putting in some community service hours. It's an opportunity to meet neighbors along with residents interested in clearing debris and doing their part to improve the area.
Organizers will provide latex gloves, trash cans and a limited number of brooms. Volunteers are welcome to bring their own brooms.
For information or questions email Sonia Ruiz at srr_ruiz97@yahoo.com.
🗓️ Things To Do
Friday, June 30
Enjoy an evening concert. The Susie Hansen Latin Band will offer a free concert at Eugene A. Obregon Park as part of the Parks After Dark summer program. The two-hour program begins at 6 p.m. at the park, 4021 First St., and will include dance music ranging from salsa and cumbia to bolero and bachata.
Explore what was once the Vilnius Ghetto in Lithuania. "I Often Forget" by Jonas Kulikauskas is an exhibit at Cal State L.A.’s Ronald H. Silverman Fine Arts Gallery. The exhibit consists of photographs that explore topics that include history, conflicts, resistance and trauma related to the Holocaust, ethnic nationalism and cultural desecration. The exhibit is in place until July 7.
Saturday, July 1
Shop for fresh produce and other products, along with locally produced crafts and artisanal items while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East Los Angeles Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading skills. Books are provided to participants.
Wednesday, July 5
Build paper boats at the East Los Angeles Library. MakMo: Paper Boats provides participants with the opportunity to create a paper craft and then test it it to see if it’s seaworthy.
Get your child ready for school at the City Terrace Library. Smarty Pants Storytime uses books, songs, rhymes and movement to help children develop skills they will need when they begin attending school.
Join a children’s book club. The Summer Book Club at the City Terrace Library is meant to give kids in fourth through seventh grades the opportunity to strengthen their reading skills while having fun reading. Participants will read “One Crazy Summer” by Rita Williams-Garcia. A limited number of copies of the book are available at the library.
Thursday, July 6
Become a detective on the trail of an animal. The Wonders of Wildlife program at the East Los Angeles Library takes participants on an imaginary hike where they learn about the tracks and other clues animals leave behind in the wild. Live animals are part of the program.
Create a custom marble maze at the East Los Angeles Library when you participate in the MakMo: Marble Run. The program, designed for youth ages 12 to 18, involves creating marble run mazes that contain twists, turns and zig zag configurations that make it possible for marbles to speed through them.
Friday, July 7
Take in art with political themes. A group of East Los Angeles College political science students created a series of art pieces using various print techniques to express diverse perspectives and creativity. The exhibit at the Vincent Price Art Museum on the ELAC campus is part of the Classroom-In-Residence program. The exhibition is ongoing until July 22.
Tuesday, July 11
It’s time for a story at the Anthony Quinn Library. Smarty Pants Story Time helps children develop school readiness skills with the help of books, songs, rhymes and movement.
Learn about the science behind optical illusions at the El Camino Real Library. Optical Illusions: Thaumatropes is a program that explains what the thaumatrope is and how it works before participants create one of their own. The thaumatrope is a toy invented in the 1820s that functioned with help from optical illusions.
Get pointers to become a better money manager. The Navy Federal Credit Union will host a free financial literacy workshop at the TELACU Veterans Upward Bound offices. The one-day, interactive program is designed to assist veterans seeking to gain greater financial footing and become better money managers. Workshop topics include goal setting, bill payments, budgeting, credit building, debt control, savings and fraud prevention.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's all for now. Have a pleasant weekend and great Fourth of July.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.