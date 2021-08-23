atlantic and union pacific

East Los Angeles --  One person died Sunday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. at Union Pacific Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP there were as many as four vehicles involved, including a black and white sedan and black pickup.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics evaluated five patients at the scene, Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman told City News Service.

Three patients were taken by ambulance to hospitals and two declined further treatment, Pittman said.

One of the three transported patients died at a hospital, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig confirmed.

Crash details were not immediately available.

