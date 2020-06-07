National Guard troops are leaving the Los Angeles area tonight, eight days after being deployed to assist in managing protests and scattered looting, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

Garcetti said a small number of units "will be stationed nearby until June 10 to provide emergency support" if needed.

"I'm proud that our city has been peaceful this week -- and that our residents are leading a powerful movement to make Los Angeles more just, equitable, and fair for Black Angelenos, communities of color, and all of our workers, youth, and families," the mayor said in a statement. "We thank the members of the Guard for their willingness to serve -- to ensure the safety of demonstrators, businesses, residents, and everyone in our city."

Garcetti called for the Guard on May 30 after heated protests in the Fairfax District that ended with some burglaries, fires and thefts by people police believe were not associated with widespread demonstrations against racism and police brutality. He and other county officials placed the area under evening curfews.

Daily protests tied to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have continued since then, but without the looting and other violence seen last weekend.