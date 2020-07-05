ICYMI: This story was originally published in East LA Weekly.

A stretch of Whiteside Street that runs from Fowler Street to Herbert Avenue is known to locals as “Roller Coaster Hills” because of its steep inclines and drops. It runs parallel to the 10 Freeway, through rows of single-family homes, in an usually tranquil residential neighborhood.

But that tranquility is increasingly being interrupted by traffic speeding in excess of the street’s 25 mph limit. On a rainy day a few months ago, a driver lost control of his vehicle coming over one of the hills and rammed into another vehicle pulling out of a driveway. Both drivers were unhurt, but the resident's car was totaled.

A more recent incident had a more tragic outcome. At about 2 am on June 19, a speeding SUV traveling east on Whiteside struck and killed a pedestrian just east of Ellison Street, then fled the scene.

Fatal Hit-and-Run

The victim was identified by the Coroner’s office as 24-year-old Carlos Barrera. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run collision, for which there are no suspects.

Residents on this City Terrace street believe that navigation applications such as Waze are diverting freeway traffic to Whiteside, which provides a straight line connecting the USC Medical Campus and Cal State LA.

“The street has gotten more dangerous,” says David Padilla, 45, a lifelong resident of Whiteside. “None of us feel safe pulling out of our driveways.”

Padilla says traffic on his street began increasing after the Keck Hospital was built and USC began the expansion of its medical campus.

“About 10 years ago, they put up stop signs at a couple of the intersections to try to help the problem,” he recalls. “Unfortunately, people completely blow them and not even stop.”

Slow Streets Option

Padilla contacted County Public Works, which suggested the street may be considered for a "Slow Streets" program, similar to one being put in place in some neighborhoods in the City of Los Angeles. The county also suggested adding more signage to Whiteside, but Padilla wanted stronger measures.

He was directed to start a petition to have speed bumps installed at two points between Dittman Street and Kurtz Ave, and collected signatures from about 80% of the homes – which are being reviewed by Public Works.

After the recent fatal hit-and-run, Padilla believes more speed bumps should be installed on the whole stretch from Fowler to Herbert. If there had been street bumps to slow down the speeding SUV, he says, perhaps a life may have been saved.

"We need to speak up"

“Maybe this will inspire other residents to let [the County] know,” he says. “We have a voice. They do listen. If we need something changed, we need to speak up as a community.”

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol continues investigating the fatal hit-and-run. They are looking for a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, with some front-end damage. The CHP has no description of the driver of the passenger, but witnesses say they heard a male and female voice coming from the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call the CHP East Los Angeles Area office at (323) 980-4600 during business hours or 800-835-5247 at any other time.