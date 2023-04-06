Hello All!
Today is National Burrito Day.
The densely developed hills of East L.A. and City Terrace.
Solis takes controversial jail "depopulate" proposal off agenda
A day before the Board of Supervisors was to discuss a proposal to relieve overcrowding at the Men's Central Jail, Supervisor Hilda Solis pulled the item off the board’s meeting agenda, the L.A. Times reported. Solis, who co-authored the motion, withdrew the “Depopulate and Decarcerate the Los Angeles County Jails” proposal after it sparked opposition from justice reform activists and law enforcement. Solis told the Times: “Never did we once expect for people to come out and pick this thing apart as they did."
Fatal police shooting closes 10 Freeway
A pursuit that started when Monterey Park police attempted to stop the driver of a car connected to a March robbery ended with a shooting on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace and the motorist’s death, the L.A. Times reported. The shooting investigation resulted in the closure of the freeway for about 10 hours as law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation into the incident.
Vacant lots to become a community garden
A handful of empty lots near East Fourth and Eagle streets will be transformed into a community garden.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Solis this week to transfer the county-owned land to the non-profit Cultiva LA. The land will be turned over at no cost with the condition that the property be used in perpetuity as a community garden or for a use authorized by the county, according to a county staff report.
The lots are surrounded by homes and were purchased by the county development authority 30 years ago to build four homes for first-time buyers, according to the motion. However, the discovery of "geotechnical conditions" made the project financially unfeasible.
No plans were available, but the garden could include pergolas, sheds and parking. No permanent structures are envisioned, said the motion.
Cultiva LA has established community gardens in other parts of Los Angeles, including one in the Westlake area, and works with neighborhood residents to become urban farmers. Residents cultivate nutritious crops that they turn into healthy family meals, according to the Cultiva LA website. Part of the crops are sold to the non-profit so they can be sold at low cost at a neighborhood farmer’s market.
East L.A. is home to other community gardens, including the Belvedere Community Garden and the Eastmont Community Garden.
Parks and Rec hiring teens, young adults for local park openings
Do you know a teen or young adult looking for a summer job? The county Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for young people to work in neighborhood parks.
Job openings are being filled through the county’s Youth@Work program.
Pay is $16.04 an hour, according to a Department of Parks and Recreation flier. Successful applicants will interact with the public, assist in leading recreational activities across age groups and assisting in event setup and dismantling.
Applicants must live in L.A. County and be authorized to work in the U.S.
Those 17 and under must have a current work permit.
Priority will be given to several groups, including youths on probation, foster youth and those experiencing homelessness. To apply visit the Youth@Work website.
Are red light cameras working properly? Some residents don’t think so
East L.A. residents say something is wrong with the red light cameras at Third Street and South Mednik Avenue and Third Street and South Ford Boulevard, the Cal State L.A. University Times reported. The cameras, which snap photos of drivers who commit traffic law violations, go off when drivers have done nothing wrong and aren’t taking photos there's a violation, residents say.
Some of L.A.'s best burger joints are in East L.A.
L.A. Taco veered away from tacos recently and compiled a list of 38 places serving “the best ‘hood burgers in Los Angeles.” These are some of the best neighborhood burger joints around and East L.A. has more than one of these businesses that serve scrumptious works of burger art - including some that have been doing so for generations.
While the focus is burgers, the list also highlights other items, including chili dogs and breakfast plates that are a play on burgers.
East L.A. burger spots that made the list:
• 1st Street Burgers, 3737 East First St.
• So-Cal Burgers, 203 South Mednik Ave.
• Basket Burger Cafe, 1264 South Atlantic Blvd.
• Chroni’s Famous Sandwich Shop, 5825 Whittier Blvd.
Thursday, April 6
Spend an evening at the park. The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation will offer Parks After Dark, a series of events featuring art, music, dance and cultural activities on Thursday and Saturday evenings this spring. Events are set to take place April 6 and 8 at:
• Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.
• City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave.
• Obregon Park, 4021 E. First St.
• Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
Saturday, April 8
Time to stock up on produce? Visit the East Los Angeles Farmers Market and pick up some fresh produce, artisanal products and entertainment by local talent.
Tuesday, April 11
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Learn about history with music. Through America's Multicultural Music Craig Newton takes audiences on a trip through American history with music of different genres, eras and regions at the East Los Angeles Library.
Sing, dance and play with the inspirational stories and folk tales from around the world that are part of Animal Crackers at the City Terrace Library.
Wednesday, April 12
Enjoy a classic book. Join members of the East Los Angeles Library’s Classic Book Club, an adult group, as they read important literary works. The group is reading Ernest Hemingway’s novel, The Old Man and the Sea.
Thursday, April 13
Use your creativity and engineering skills during the MakMo;KEVA Bridge Challenge at the East Los Angeles Library. Participants will design and build a bridge using wood planks.
Saturday, April 15
Librería Donceles is both an art project and shopping opportunity. Librería Donceles, created by artist and educator Pablo Helguera, addresses the lack of bookstores in Latino communities. This is both an art installation and a functioning bookstore. The exhibit at the Vincent Price Art Museum on the East Los Angeles College campus has been extended to June 24.
Have fun at Parks After Dark, a series of events featuring art, music, dance and cultural activities on Thursday and Saturday evenings this spring. Activities will be at Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Drive.
