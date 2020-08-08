For years, East LA residents have pleaded with authorities to turn a huge, vacant corridor filled with electrical transmission towers off Whittier Boulevard, on the eastern edge of the neighborhood, into a public park.

Their wish may come true, as county supervisors approved a motion last week to explore the creation of an 8.4-acre park on a ribbon of land now occupied by the transmission towers.

The motion from Supervisor Hilda Solís authorizes the county's Park and Recreation department to apply for Proposition 68 funds to build the park, and to enter into a 30-year lease agreement with Southern California Edison, which owns the corridor which begins at 6254 Hubbard Street.

"I am advocating on behalf of my constituents so that no child in East Los Angeles is faced with the choice of either playing on a vacant lot or on a crowded street," she said.

According to the supervisor, only 34% of East Los Angeles residents live within walking distance of a park. The number for the rest of the county: 49%.